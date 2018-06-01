DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Okorocha Deserted By God And Man, Says APGA Chair

By Nedum Noble

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has advised the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to stay away from the party, describing him as worse than a prodigal son,

He said Okorocha has been deserted by God and man after committing an unforgivable sin against the party by abandoning the party that provided the platform through which he realised his ”long sought ambition” of becoming a governor.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in his residence in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Oye described as dead on arrival, the purported plans by the Imo State Governor, to rejoin APGA to advance his political interest.

Okorocha who won the governorship election in Imo State on the platform of APGA in 2011, but dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, was recently reported to have approached APGA in a bid to return to the party after purportedly losing grip of APC structure in the state’s party congresses last month.

His words: “I’m a Christian and I’m familiar with the story of the prodigal son who returned to his father after squandering his wealth, but Okorocha’s case is worse than the prodigal son because he is still wallowing in “humongous sins and atrocities”.

“Okorocha has not directly approached me for anything; but he has been making overtures through members of our party in Imo State. But I wish to use this medium to ask him to stop wasting his time because we have no place for him in APGA.

“Okorocha has no credibility, and anytime a leader shows that he has no credibility, that’s the end of that leader.

“An Igbo proverb says a man who refused to join a ship cannot say he was chased away from the ship. Rochas chased himself away from the APGA ship, and I can tell you that he can never be a member of the party again.

“He won his governorship seat on the platform of APGA, but he took away our members and our mandate and joined APC. He started well in Imo, but immediately he left APGA, he lost vision.

“He is worse than the prodigal son, and that is why we won’t take him back. He is not a sincere person.

“He is an unrepentant sinner and APGA cannot accommodate such a man. He is only coming to APGA because his APC ship has left him.”

According to Oye, APGA’s choice for Okorocha in 2011 was an unmitigated disaster; stressing that because of the hasty need to change the Ikedi Ohakim government, there were no background checks made about Okorocha.

“He does not fit into APGA. He is not a team player, he acts like Lord of the Manor. He is not charismatic, he is not credible either. That is why you see even his fellow governors rejoicing when he was sidetracked by his party men during the APC congresses.” he added.

Describing the Imo governor as an ingrate who bit the finger that fed him, the APGA helmsman vowed that his party would take back Imo State in 2019.

Reacting in a telephone interview, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Okorocha, Mr Sam Onwuemedo, warned APGA to desist using the name of his principal to score political points.

He said it was demeaning for a personality of Okorocha who remains a foundation member of a mega party like the APC to start negotiating with a “mushroom party” that had no structure in Imo State.

“Why can’t these APGA people do their politics without calling Okorocha’s name? You see Okorocha has become a brand in Nigeria politics that anybody who wants to get credibility must mention his name either in the positive or negative .

“If APGA does not know what to do again to be relevant they should wind up and join APC instead of trying to be busy and want to be noticed by calling Okorocha’s name. Okorocha left with the soul of APGA, and that was the end of the party,” he stated.