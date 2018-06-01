DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

*Urges President Buhari to assent to the remaining bills

The Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for assenting to the Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution to reduce the age qualification for some political offices, saying that the National Assembly had delivered on its promise.

Ekweremadu, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said the new amendment to the Constitution would open up the political space for the Nigerian youth, urging them to capitalise on it to take their proper place in the scheme of things.

He, however, urged President Buhari to also attend to other Constitution Amendment Bills awaiting his assent, describing them as critical to the good governance of the nation.

He said: “I am happy for the Nigerian youth and congratulate them on this new vista of political relevance and attainments.

“We have delivered on our promise and it is my hope that the youth will capitalise on it to take their rightful place in the governance of the country. As I have always maintained, today, not tomorrow, belongs to the youth. It is theirs to organise and mobilise to take it.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Bill to motivate our youth to start preparations for the 2019 elections. However, I equally urge him to assent to the remaining Bills already transmitted to him, including the Bill seeking financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly”

Ekweremadu assured that the National Assembly would continue to make laws that would deepen the nation’s democracy and promote good governance.