The 2019 presidential election maybe setting to become the election filled with intrigues and uncertainties. This is going by the recent developments in the national polity, the top chieftains of the ruling party, the APC, [All Progressive Congress] and President Buhari cabinet.

Today, the chairman of the Progressives governors’ forum and governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha granted impromptu interview with correspondent at the presidential villa moments after visiting President Buhari for a closed door meeting.

In the exchange with journalists, Governor Okorocha indicated in clear terms that there “is no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019”.

He made the comment while adding that the APC must undergo a rigorous democratic process to select its presidential flag-bearer in 2019.

Meanwhile, sources in Imo State have told 247ureports.com of preparations by the Rochas Okorocha team against the presidential elections of 2019. According to our source, Okorocha believes the 2019 elections to be the surest bet for him to contest for the top seat.