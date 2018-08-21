DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

My Chieftaincy Title Has No Political Undertone – Ganduje

Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the chieftaincy title conferred on by the Abia State council of traditional rulers has no political undertone as he is not aspiring for the presidency of Nigeria.

The governor who bagged the chieftaincy title,’Agu na eche Mba 1 of Igbo land from the chairman of South East council of traditional rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick, explained that his acceptance of the title was based on what he described as long outstanding relationship between the people of Kano with Ndigbo and other ethnic groups residing in Kano state as well as the need for national unity.

“Let me state that the decision by Eze Eberechi Dick to confer on me a chieftaincy title has no political undertone whatsoever. I’m not aspiring to be the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. My willingness to accept it is merely based on the long outstanding relationship between the people of Kano with Ndigbo and other ethnic groups residing in Kano state and the need for national unity.

“I thank the chairman of Abia state council of traditional rulers for finding me worthy for the award of a traditional title. I was delighted when I received a letter from my friend, brother and colleague. Events like these bring us together and strengthen our unity despite our diverse rich culture. It is my profound belief that diversity should not be used as an instrument of dividing people. We cannot subscribe to the Machiavellian principle which subscribes that difference in language, customs and laws divide people making them difficult to hold together.

“On the contrary, diversity brings richness in our culture and heritage which brings everyone together as long as there is understanding and mutual respect. I have turned down offers of traditional titles from traditional institutions. But I can’t reject this when considering the years of excellent working relationship with the Eze Ndigbo Kano, Dr. Boniface Ibekwe and other Igbo people residing in Kano while promoting peaceful coexistence, not only with Ndigbo but with other ethnic groups living in Kano.

Emphasizing his commitment to support to support all efforts to ensure to ensure the continued unity of Nigeria, Ganduje disclosed that he appointed senior aides from major ethnic groups residing in Kano , stressing that there is no discrimination between indigenes and non indigene in the state .