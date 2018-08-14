DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Killer Housewife Maryam Sanda Names Baby After Slain Husband, Bilyaminu

Maryam Sanda, who is standing trial for killing her husband, on Tuesday named her newborn baby after her slain husband, Bilyaminu.

Although the delivery was not formally announced by the family, sources said she was delivered of the baby boy last week Tuesday.

On March 7, Maryam was granted bail by an FCT High Court on health grounds.

Ruling on her bail application, Justice Yusuf Halilu said the court granted her bail based on medical report which indicates she is pregnant and indisposed.

In June, the trial was stalled due to the ill-health of the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba.

Maryam, allegedly killed her husband on November 19, 2017 through multiple stabbing, and was arraigned at the court by the Nigeria Police with three other persons.

The three other persons are Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, are also accused of conspiracy to murder.

The deceased, Bilyaminu, was a nephew of a former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Haliru Bello-Muhammed.

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/killer-housewife-maryam-sanda-names-baby-after-slain-husband-bilyaminu/