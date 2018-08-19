DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano State Govt. Empowers 8, 800 Youths With N275m

The Kano State Government has spent the sum of N275 million on youths empowerment, the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said.

Ganduje stated this in Kano on Saturday during the flag-off of its newly introduced cash transfer disbursement to 8, 800 youths at the Government House, Kano.

According to him, the gesture was to enable the beneficiaries to start their own businesses in order to become self-reliant.

“The programme is driven by the need to encourage our youths to be self-employed and to establish their own businesses.

“A total of 8, 800 youths drawn from across the 44 local governments of the state will benefit from the empowerment and each of them will receive N20,000.

“Another set of 6, 600 comprising women only will also benefit from the programme and each of them will get N15,000,” Ganduje said.

The governor said that the empowerment programme introduced by the state government had reduced youth restiveness, criminal activities and other anti-social behaviors.

He, therefore, urged the youth in the state to vote President Muhammadu Buhari during the forthcoming elections in 2019.

Earlier, the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule -Garo, said the programme was designed to empower unemployed youths in the state.

Sule-Garo said that the measure wlll go a long way in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government toward addressing unemployment especially among youths in the country.

He also urged the beneficiaries to utilise the money for the purpose for which it was given to them.