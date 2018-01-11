Fresh Escravos Pipeline Explosion: Gas Supply Resumes Today

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has directed that repair works should be executed immediately on the Escarvos to Lagos Pipeline (ELP) ruptured by an explosion today along Egbokodo-Omadino, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State to restore supplies from Escravos.

Dr. Baru further directed that gas supply from other sources like Oben, Oredo, Sapele, Ughelli and Utorogu be stepped up to augment any shortfalls as repair works have commenced on the pipeline.

The Escravos pipeline supplies gas to power plants, in addition to feeding the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.

It should be recalled that ELPS-C (downstream) of this pipeline was incinerated by a bush fire January 2 at Abakila, in Ondo State, which had since been rectified and brought back to service.

The earlier fire incident had affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos State with subsequent shutdown of some power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW.