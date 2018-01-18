They also allegedly induced staff of Mitsui OSK and Maersk Line to deliver to them, via their clearing agents , the goods that were imported from China in the name of GTB by falsely pretending that they were authorised by the bank to clear the goods.

The defendants were also said to have forged a bill of lading numbered 598286020 of Maersk Line Limited and 11007950841 of Mutsui O.S.K Lines by knowingly putting a false GTB stamp and signature of the bank staff.

This, investigation revealed, was done so that the forged documents could be used or acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of any person within Lagos or elsewhere.