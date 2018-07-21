Published On: Sat, Jul 21st, 2018

Four Notorious Kidnappers, Cultists Shot Dead In Imo

The corpses of four notorious kidnappers and cultist terrorising Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State and its environs have been killed by joint operation of security officers, as their bodies were on Friday displayed for Journalists.

Those killed are Joe Mba (aka SK or Mba boy), Teetito Frank ( aka Obele), Teetito Godwin ( aka Coachy boy) and Gift Paul.

The joint operation took place at Fine Real Capitol Hotel in Okigwe road, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State by 3.30pm on Thursday.

The Rivers Police Command said the alleged members of the gang have been on their wanted list for long.

