DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

FG Not Keen On Prosecuting Daura –Bafarawa

A People’s Democratic Party’s presidential aspirant, Attahiru Bafarawa, has alleged that the federal government is handling the case involving the sacked Director General of the Department of the State Security Service (DSS), Lawal Daura with “kid gloves”.

Addressing journalists in Minna yesterday, Bafarawa said if Daura was to be an opposition party member, he would have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.

He alleged that the federal government was merely using the EFCC as a tool to intimidate and harass opponents of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The way the government has been handling the Daura’s issue had left much to be desired; it goes to confirm the growing fear that they are merely targeting those of us in opposition”, he said.

The former governor of Sokoto State said his travail in the hands of the EFCC was political, adding that the recent court ruling which gave him a clean bill of health showed that he was unjustifiably prosecuted for belonging to the opposition.

“My travail in the hands of EFCC was just a political persecution that has further proved my integrity to the public. It is intimidation and humiliation for me to surrender to the course of the ruling party which I will never do. I intend to stand on my feet and I am ready to face any challenges in the future if need be,” he said.

–

Source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/fg-not-keen-on-prosecuting-daura-bafarawa-265685.html