DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Dogara Seeks Improved Funding, Welfare Of Armed Forces

.. says their sacrifices will never be in vain

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has saluted the courage and sacrifice of men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, saying their effort at maintaining the territorial integrity of Nigeria and security of lives and property will never go unrecognised.

In a message to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Speaker noted that it is certainly the manifestation of the ultimate act of courage and sacrifice to willingly take up a role to put one’s life at risk in order to secure the sovereignty of the whole nation.

He also remembered the families of the fallen heroes who have been deprived of the presence and care of their loved ones, saying that though no compensation could ever replace them, it is the duty of the government to ensure that their welfare is not compromised by ensuring that their full entitlements are always paid without delay.

“As we mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us remember to always show genuine appreciation to gallant men and women who deprived themselves of so much so that we may have this nation, Nigeria. Even in death, their sacrifice will never be in vain.

“We haven’t forgotten their efforts and acts of courage in the war against Boko Haram in the North East. Our experience, at the peak of this insurgency only emphasises how our country would have been if we didn’t have dedicated men and women constantly on guard to protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“The House of Representatives will continue to partner with the executive to ensure that the Armed Forces are properly funded to be able to discharge their duties effectively.

“We forever remain indebted to them, and want to use this occasion to say thank you for your sacrifice for all Nigerians,” Dogara stated.