DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Disregard IPOB Sit-At-Home Order – Police

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

The Anambra State Police Command has urged the people of the state to disregard the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the 30th of May, 2018.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Garba Umar, in a statement, described the group as misguided elements, assuring of the readiness of the Command in collaboration with other security agencies to deal decisively with any individual or groups that would disrupt public peace.

He urged the public to go about their lawful businesses, assuring that the Command was working assiduously to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties in the state.

“The Command with other security agencies will not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or groups under any guise that will disrupt public peace,” he said.

The pro-biafran group had insisted that the sit-at-home order was sacrosanct and would continue be observed annually until the Biafran Republic was actualized.

IPOB, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the day would witness a total lock-down of South East, South South and selected states and cities across Nigeria.

The group said the day would be a national day of mourning as well as sober reflection and deep introspection targeted at “conveying a message to the present day rulers of Nigeria that enough is enough”.

“Not only will our heroes and heroines of the class of 67-70 be honored in the finest traditions of IPOB, other victims of sectarian violence, Fulani terror herdsmen, Boko Haram and state sponsored extra judicial killings will also be remembered.

“A two minute silence would be observed at 12 noon on the 30th to ponder and reflect upon the courage and patriotism of the brave men, and women that willingly sacrificed their lives to preserve what is left of our race today.

“We must remember, reflect and ponder over the pain and suffering of over 1 million innocent Biafran children deliberately starved to death by the Nigerian government as a result of an evil policy to wipe out an entire race of people from the face of the earth.

“Without the heroics of Biafran soldiers in the Biafra-Nigeria War, the plans of the enemy to forcibly erase Biafrans from the face of the earth and turn our land into an Islamic enclave would have succeeded.

“We shall continue to remember our heroes the way every other single civilised society and world remembers their war dead. It will take an extraordinarily high level of insensitivity, ignorance and self hatred for any Biafran, no matter where domiciled in the world, not to observe 30th of May 2018 Heroes Remembrance Day.

“We owe it to our glorious dead to honour their bravery, heroics and sacrifice that ensured that South East and South South remain to this day an area untainted by Islamic dominance.

“The only entity in West Africa to have such distinction. We cannot repay them enough for what they did for us. Therefore, we must honour them,” the group said.

According to the group, there would not be any rallies or gatherings outside, neither would there be any human or vehicular movement anywhere around Biafraland from 6pm on the evening of the 29th of May to 6pm on the 30th.

“All road journeys should be terminated at exactly 6pm on the 29th. Any vehicle seen on the road after 6pm on the 29th of May will be regarded as a mark of disrespect and treated as an enemy of the Biafran people because 30th of May every year is a designated public holiday across Biafraland.

“Only ambulance and those responding to emergencies are allowed on the roads. No living being should be seen outside on the 30th of May because it is the most important date in the calendar of our people and shall remain so forever and ever.

“As was previously announced, May 30th sit-at-home this 2018 will encompass Southern Kaduna, Benue State and those areas in the Middle Belt experiencing unprecedented human suffering and ethnic cleansing.

“Some Yoruba states including Lagos where Fulani terrorist herdsmen activities had been most noticeable are also expected to join the sit-at-home.

“We are calling on all Christian congregations across Biafraland and Nigeria, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Luxurious Bus Association of Nigeria (LUBAN) National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Markets, Banks, Schools, Civil Servants, Farmers, Traders, Private Businesses and Companies to shut down every activity and stay indoors on the 30th of May 2018 to help bring state sponsored terrorism and Fulani herdsmen violence to an end,” it added.