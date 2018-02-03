Published On: Sat, Feb 3rd, 2018

The Desperate Search For Cattle Colonies In Igbo Land: An Option B For The Jihadists – By John Mgbe

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

The Desperate Search For Cattle Colonies In Igbo Land: An Option B For The Jihadists – By John Mgbe

The Desperate Search For Cattle Colonies In Igbo Land: An Option B For The Jihadists – By John Mgbe

The  very  fact  that  in this  day  and  age  in the  21st  century  when  other  nations  are    strategizing  to  live  in  outer  space and  conquer  their  environment  that  some  political  leaders   would  moot the  idea  of a  cattle   colony  on  other  federating   groups   speaks  volumes  of  how   low   we  have  regressed  in  choosing  our  so-called   leaders. I   have a  strong premonition  that  now  that  the   idea  of the   cattle  colony appears to  have  failed, the   Fulani  desperadoes  will  not   give up their   agenda   of   colonizing the   country. I am not  amused that of recent they  have  been assuring  the   South  of  Nigeria  that the  cow  colonies   will  not  be  extended  to  their   domains. This  has   led to  celebration  and   jubilation   across the   affected   states   who  presume that   the worst  is  over. Nothing  can  be  farther  from the  truth.

The   inescapable fact  is that   they  will explore   lines of  least  resistance   in order to  actualize  their   agenda  of  black on black  colonialism. This  Fulani  people  from the  desert  are  on a  political, territorial and  religious conquest. To  be  specific, what I  mean is that   they  can  switch  their  focus  to the  area  of  using  surrogates   to   acquire   massive  expanse   of  land  and  even    sponsor local  monarchs  who  will  eventually   hand  over  whole  communities  to  them  in the fullness  of time. Are  you aware  that   a Muslim is a  traditional  ruler(aka emir)  in  one  of the   over  600  autonomous   communities  in  Imo State? Does  this news  not hit you  like a  bomb in the solar plexus? If it  does  not, then your Igboness  has a  big question  mark  over  it. This is  to say that one of the  monarchs  in Imo State  is a Muslim. How  can this  be, more  so, since we are told that   traditional  rulers  are   the  custodians   of the   traditions  and   cultures of the   people. Now, since Islam is a  way of life  which is quite  different  from what obtains in Igbo land, whose cultures  and  traditions  is a  Muslim monarch, an emir, representing in a community  that  is  99.9  Christian. This  is the question  that  has to be put to the   Imo House  of  Traditional  Rulers .It is sad  to  remind the  reader that  it  is this sort   of  blunder  that  culminated   in  the    settler/indigene   conflicts   in   places  like  Middle  Belt  of Nigeria. These  crises  have  culminated  in  the   incessant   and  interminable  blood   letting  in  those   areas. It is  very  criminal  and  calamitous   for  any   generation  of Igbo  to   be so  naive as to cede any  area  of its  territory  to   a   Muslim  as   monarch or as land owner. Whoever  does  this  is an enemy  of posterity.By the way, which  one is  more dangerous:a  cow  colony  or a  colony  for  an  emir  inside  Igbo  land. It  is an abomination  for  the  present   generation  of Igbo  to   hand over  a   way-prone   nation  to posterity or  to Generation Next.

The  scenario  reminds  one of the  adage  in  Chinua Achebe’s   “Things Fall Apart “ which  posits” :”Since hunters  have learnt  to  shoot without missing, Eneke,   the bird,  has learnt to   fly without  perching.” Put  the other way, this  is to say that  since  the Igbo  have  become   courageous enough  to  confront  the Fulani   over the   issue  of   cattle  colonies, why not   actualize the  same  agenda   from a  line  of least  resistance, more so, since  the Igbo   man  is alleged to be  a  slave  to  money? This  line  of  least  resistance   is   to  use  surrogates    and  fronts   to   secure   monarchies(EZES)   in  IGBO   nation. As  stated  above, this  has  already  kicked  off in  Imo  State    where  one of the  monarchs  is a  Muslim. Please take judicial   notice that  this  Muslim Eze  or Emir in Imo State  was  created   long  before  the  present governor, Chief Owelle  Okorocha,   became   governor.  Since the  monarchy  in Igbo land is for sale to the  highest  bidder and  not to men of  reputation  or integrity,  the Fulani  can  mobilize  enough  petrodollars   to  acquire   not  only   monarchies   in Igbo  land   but  can also  use  their  huge  financial  resources  to   buy  off massive  expanse  of  land   in the guise   that   they  would be used  for   some  developmental   projects such as   agriculture etc. It  has been the  regular  practice   for  governors in Igbo land   to  engage in   proliferation  of   monarchies. This  is  because the  creation   of   new Ezes and  communities have  become  a  cash  cow, more so, in an environment   of   recession. Luckily for  these  governors, a potential   traditional   ruler   is  prepared   to pick whatever    bill  to  become a proud owner of  an  own kingdom. Some of these   traditional  rulers  use  the  moneys  they  acquired  through dubious   means   to  buy  a kingdom in a  desperate  bid  to   elongate  their  curriculum vitae.

One of the  hallmarks  of  success  in Igbo nation today  is   the  ability  to  own  a  kingdom  and be  addressed as  His Royal Majesty(HRM)  or  His Royal  Highness(HRH). Another  platform that  is   making  the waves   now is   for one  to  be   not  just a  Knight  of the  Church   but  ,above all, a  Papal  Knight.  In fact, one  of the Knights confided in me that  the   battle to  be  a  Knight   of the Anglican or  Catholic  Church now  is  as  acrimonious  as  that  of   wanting to  be  a  governor.  It does  not  matter  that  the   monarch, Knight  or   Papal  Knight   does  not  in  anyway   manifest   any  exemplary  traits  that  edify  the   name  of   the Immanent Supreme Triune  Deity, the Omnipotent, the Omniscient  and the  Omnipresent God. Very  often, members  of these  two  groups  are   fanning  the   embers  of the  interminable  crises   in  the  political   and  communal   ambience in Igbo  land. After playing  nefarious and ignoble  roles  in  the   instability  in the land, they  are   honoured   with  such   titles  as   Knights, Papal  Knights  and   Traditional   Rulers.

As  already  stated  above, these people  aspiring  fot these titles are   ready to   pay  any  amount, no  matter  how  hefty, in order   to  actualize  their   agenda. They sit in the  front  pews in the  church  and are usually on first name  intimacy with the   ecclesiastical  leaders. It  does  not  matter  that   most  of  them  are  morally  bankrupt   and  see  the   church as a  social  club and  not a  platform to  make   heaven . Of  course, some  of them  may he  holy  and  will   move  straight  to   the  bosom  of  the   Lord, in case  of any  eventuality. Yes, there could be those  who  may  be  raptured  alive  and  will see the  Beatific  Vision  once they  cross the  great  divide. To this group, one is  profusely apologetic  on   some   narratives   here. So, since  vigilance  is the  price  of  eternal  liberty, we  must  keep  our   State  Governors ,traditional  rulers and  members of the  bourgeoisie class in Igbo Land under  very  close  surveillance   in order to   guard  against  playing  into  the   hands  of  these  Jihadist   colonialists   who may  flood the Igbo  land  with   petrodollars   from  their   headquarters in search  of   lands  and   colonies   to  buy  from  cash-strapped   natives.  If this  caveat  is  not  heeded, Ndigbo  may  wake  up  too  late  to   find out  that   their   zone   has  been  taken  over   by    the Jihadists   through  subtlety  and  duplicity. So, when their  so-called   global  billionaires   come  to   ask  for  your  land   to  enable  them  build   factories  and  embark  on  agricultural  projects, please,  reject  such   demonic   offers   which may in the  long run  transmogrify  to   Greek Gifts. They  have enough  expanse  of  land in Sambisa  forest   and  in the  Sahelian  zone   for  their   cattle  colonies   and   related   projects.

NB Perhaps, there  is a  need to  amplify the  fact  that  the   Muslim  who  is  a  monarch(i.e. emir)  in Imo  State   has  been there  long  before  the   incumbent   governor, Owelle  Okorocha ,   became  governor.

JOHN MGBE

johnmgbe@yahoo.com

twitter @john mgbe

 

 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Logo

Polls

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Pin It