Dapo Abiodun Hopes To Replace Amosun As Governor Of Ogun State

By Adenike Lucas

The chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and founder of Heyden Petroleum Limited, Dapo Abiodun has announced that he will run as the next Governor of Ogun state.

Prince Abiodun, who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, will focus on programmes that would add value to the masses in the state

He said: “If elected in 2019, I will run masses-oriented programmes, and will de-emphasise projects which will only give me visibility but would not add any value to the lives of the masses in the state.

At his announcement last week (August 17) in Iperu-Remo, the 58-year-old who was recently awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree in Finance from the Adeleke University, Ede, said he would “open up the roads in the rural communities, in order to improve the fortunes of the people in the rural communities. They need to bring their farm products to the market.

“If there are good rural roads, the farmers will get their farm products to the market in good time and they will make money. I will link the towns and the rural communities.”

Prince Abiodun will join other candidates vying for the party ticket in direct primaries- where members of the party will select a candidate as opposed to the delegates.

If he is selected then he will contest the guber elections in February 2019 to replace Ibikunle Amosun.