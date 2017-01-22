…As Oyegun rejects salary increment for staff

The financial fortune of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has gotten worse even as the party now resulted to selling of about 100 bags of rice donated to it for staff during Christmas to raise fund.

This is coming even as the party National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, rejected proposed staff salaries increments made to him by the party’s Director of Administration.

It was gathered that some APC governors and chieftains had donated hundred of bags of rice during the Christmas and New Year celebrations for the party to distribute for its staff but decided to sell about 100 bags at rate of N14,500 each.

Some aggrieved APC staff who spoke with our correspondent revealed that more than 200 bags, 20 cows, chickens and Turkey were donated to the party late last year with high expection that it will would be share to the staff but the party acted contrary.

One of them accused the party Director of Administration Abdullahi Kari, of being the brain behind how the party sold the 100 bags of rice.

“Many of us were shocked when we resumed this January to discover that more than 100 bags of rice had disappeared from the store where these bags of rice were kept.

“But when we asked questions we were told that Alhaji Kayri, who is the director admin, came one Saturday morning and sold 100 bags at rate of N14,500 per bag but we don’t know what the money is used for and explanation were not given.”

Our reporter leant that the same Director of Administration had prepared a Memo for the staff increment but the National Chairman John Oyegun rejected it based on allegation that the director selected his “girl friends and relatives as beneficiaries.

The source said Chief had insisted that if there would be salary increment, all the junior staff should be the beneficiaries and not some selected staff.