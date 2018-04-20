Published On: Fri, Apr 20th, 2018

Breaking News: Police Promote EFCC Boss Magu, 17 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), DCP Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

According to a statement on Friday from the PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the commission also promoted 17 other senior police officers.

