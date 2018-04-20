DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Breaking News: Police Promote EFCC Boss Magu, 17 Others

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), DCP Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

According to a statement on Friday from the PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the commission also promoted 17 other senior police officers.

–

Stay tuned