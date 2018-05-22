DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Gunmen Abduct Commissioner’s Wife, Children In Zamfara

Wife of the Abdullahi Gurbin Bore the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition in Zamfara State has been abducted by some yet-to-be-identified, gunmen.

She was abducted around 1:30 am on Tuesday when the gunmen attacked the home of the commissioner in the village located in Zurmi Local Government area of the state.

The Commissioners’ three children and three other relatives were abducted in the process.

The Commissioner of Information Culture and Tourism in the state, Sanda Muhammad Danjari confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

The abductors are yet to contact the family of demand for ransom after the abduction.

Source: Channels