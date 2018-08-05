DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Boko-Haram Or Insurgency Will Be A Thing Of The Past Soon – Okorocha

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the issue of Boko-Haram shall end one day and insurgency in any form shall also be a thing of the past, and soon, Nigerians shall Celebrate the end of Boko-Haram or insurgency, adding that Boko-Haram or insurgency won’t be part of the nation’s life.

Governor Okorocha said what the nation is experiencing today in form of insurgency is part of the history that will be written for Children yet unborn, Stating that many nations of the world had gone through this process before getting to the point of their greatness and began to be called America, Russia, Germany, Britain, or England.

The governor spoke when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who paid him courtesy call weekend, at the Government House Owerri, commending the efforts of the officers and men of the Nigeria Airforce in fighting insurgency in Zamfara, Borno, Adamawa, and other parts of the North-East.

He said, “We sincerely acknowledge the efforts of the officers and men of the Airforce in fighting insurgency in the North-East. These are sacrifices ordinary people could not make. I commend your officers for defending our nation at this trying times without counting cost of returns. We would always pray and support you”.

The governor further stated “We as a State have dramatized our love for the Air Force. You are the first military organization that received two big gifts from Imo State Government. First, the 200 bed hospital and headquarters of regiment 211. We did so to appreciate you for choosing Imo State as the centre for your regiment for the South-East”.

According to him “We in the Southern part of the country feel with heavy heart what our brothers in the Northern parts are passing through and we will continue to pray and give help when needed. Imo State government is ready to continue in the partnership we are having with the Airforce. We can offer you our Imo College of Advanced Studies for you to use for your Artisan School. I am ready to put up the structure for Air Force Secondary School in Imo State”.

He added “Rochas Foundation will be ready to partner with the Air Force to offer scholarship to children of your fallen heroes in our school nationwide. This is our own little way of appreciating the efforts of our fallen heroes”.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said they were in Owerri to Commission some of their projects at the Nigeria Air Force Unit in Owerri, stating that the unit is a special one established here as part of their desire to expand the Air Force, and that it is properly positioned to deal with the kind of challenges seen from the different parts of the country particularly the North -West and North-East.

He thanked the governor and good people of Imo State for supporting the Air Force with a vast piece of land, hospital of international standard as well as the headquarters of the 211 quick response unit, assuring that the Air Force will contribute its quota towards maintaining adequate security in the State so that development can flourish.