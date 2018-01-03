Benue Killings: Buhari Declares Hunt For Fulani Herdsmen

President Buhari Commiserates With Benue Governor Over Deadly Attacks; Directs Halt To Killings

Following the gruesome slaughter of indigenes Guma and Logo communities by suspected Fulani Herdsmen yesterday, the Presidentof the federal republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari called for the arrest of the cuprits responsible for the gruesome murder. The President did not mention Fulani Hersdmen but he gave the directive for the culprits to be apprehended.

President Muhammadu Buhari also commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the reported killings, injury of several persons and wanton destruction of property in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state in the New Year.

While expressing immense sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks on even innocent children, the President assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

President Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.

Today’s reaction will mark the President’s first reaction to killings by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.