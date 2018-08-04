DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Benue APC Is A One Man Show… Ortom

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state as a one man’s show.

Governor Ortom was reacting to a statement by the All Progressives Congress, APC , published in The Nation newspaper of 3rd August, 2018, which was a reaction to his state broadcast early this week.

Ortom in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, insists that the APC is indeed a one man show if reference is made to a serving senator in the media and it will take a party chairman in the state to respond when he ought to have media aides who should respond on his behalf.

He said “that the APC state chairman would react on behalf of a serving Senator is indeed a confirmation that he has pocketed both the party and its officials to the extent that they are out to dance to his whims and caprices at the slightest opportunity”.

“No wonder, most major stakeholders who had been suffocated in the APC have left to find breathing space in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while those left in the demigod’s prison remain in chains to do his bidding no matter how odious.

“The most unfortunate thing is that in a bid to please the slave master, all manner of lies and concoctions have to be fabricated.

“Moreover, there is every indication that both the feudal lord and his slaves have since alienated themselves from the people hence they do not know what is on ground even at their doorsteps.

“For instance, when Governor Ortom mentioned a Soyabean Cleaning and Packaging plant in Wannune, the APC chairman rushed to state that he referred to a Soyabean Processing Plant owned by an individual in that town.

“But this is a new project contract for which was awarded to the wife of Senator George Akume. The project stands completed in the senator’s home town”, he explained.

Governor Ortom in his speech never said he constructed eleven roads. He said he mobilized contractors back to site on eleven roads, two of which have been completed.

Tahav in the statement argued that government is a continuous process and the incumbent Governor does not need to reinvent the wheel before he can get credit for upgrading already existing facilities.

He said anyone who visits the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery Makurdi, College of Health Technology Agasha, Government Girls Secondary School as well as Government College Makurdi must give Ortom credit for upgrading facilities there.

“Governor Ortom is not afraid of any probe provided it is fair and just and assures the people that no investigation on fraud with respect to finances of the state will ever incriminate him.

As to claims that he has not executed one project since he came into office, the statement said the APC will bury its face in shame soon when the Governor begins to inaugurate the projects he started and completed.

According to him, those for whom the projects are made, the beneficiaries of the numerous primary health care centres, water schemes and several other projects commission them with their use daily.