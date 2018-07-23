DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Assistant Youth Leader of the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executive of Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ejiro Ikpikpini, was in the early hours of yesterday stabbed and strangled by suspected hired assassins.

The APC chieftain, who was also the Youth Leader of Otor-Iwhereko community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, was killed at his Uloho Avenue residence by men said to be eight in number.

His death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of his executive, Aghogho Orotomah, when contacted.

Though details surrounding his death were sketchy at press time, sources said the hoodlums who did not take away anything from the scene of the incident, stormed his residence at about 2:30a.m. yesterday, went to his apartment and stabbed him multiple times after which he was strangled.

Meanwhile, a member of the Otor-Iwhreko community executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that the incident might be connected to some lingering issues relating to revenue collection at the Otor-Iwhreko end of Ughelli main market.

The source said: “There had been a clash between rival members of the revenue committee, which was put in place by elders of the community, to collect money from traders at the main market.

“So far, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, while others are being hunted for questioning.”

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, were fruitless as at press time.