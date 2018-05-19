DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) calls on the federal government to swiftly, diligently and comprehensively implement the 2018 Budget just passed by the National Assembly in order to engender quick and massive ​execution of capital and other projects as well as to stimulate general economic growth and ameliorate the very harsh economic condition prevalent in the country.

The party says though the Budget proposal was late in submission and passage by the Executive and the National Assembly respectively but if speedily, religiously and painstakingly executed, would nevertheless still positively and generally affect the socio-economic well-being of the nation.

Thus, APGA advises the federal government to be proactive and put all its implementation machinery in fast motion, so as to be able to cover some lost grounds​ and achieve at least eighty percent execution if not one hundred percent implementation of the Budget.

Also, it urges the National Assembly to be totally committed to its oversight functions​ and make sure that all the federal government ministries, parastatals and other agencies of government adhere strictly to the Budget as it was passed.

The party enjoins all hands necessary to the total actualization of the budget to be on deck and see to the well utilization of the budgeted funds and the full implementation of the Budget as it was passed, so as to turn things especially the economy round.

Chief Henry Okolie-Aboh,

National Publicity Secretary.