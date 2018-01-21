DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Over 5000 persons benefit from Marcel Ofomata Foundation's 2018 Free Medical Mission

According to Mother Teresa, “we are not called to do great things. We are called to do little things but with great love”.

And for natives and residents of Isuofia and neighboring communities in Aguata Local Government Area, Marcel Ofomata Foundation would go down history for not only doing great things but also for the great show of love.

For the 3rd consecutive year, the Foundation had sponsored free medical mission in the community and beyond, providing medicare and financial respite to over 4000 persons annually across four major areas notable of which are Health, Education and Water.

The Sponsor of the Foundation, Mr Marcel Ofomata (Onwa Isuofia), having found a formidable partner in Imabridge Africa, USA, this year, targeted to provide medical services to over 5000 persons in the areas of free minor medical surgeries, free diagnosis /treatment, free eye/blood group evaluation, free tests/tablets donation, general body check-up, medical referral and free consultancy among numerous other services.

The venue for the medical mission, Ozalla Primary Healthcare Centre, Isuofia, a facility built by Odira Chukwunma Age grade Isuofia which the Sponsor of the Foundation, Mr Ofomata is the Chairman, was as usual filled to capacity as people from all parts of the state and beyond trouped out to seek medical attention.

On hand to attend to the mammoth crowd was a 50-member medical team comprising both expatriates and indigenes including 10 medical doctors, 10 nurses, Pharmacists, Lab technicians and volunteer workers.

The Sponsor of the Foundation, Mr Ofomata while speaking to newsmen said the initiative was his way of giving back to the society that made him.

“It is about feeling the pulse of the people and understanding the time that we are in now. There are too many suffering and depending on government to cater for their needs but unfortunately, government alone cannot do it. That is why I have decided to undertake this task to bring succour to my people, the disadvantaged persons in the society”, he said.

Mr Ofomata further revealed that after the four day activity, the team will leave behind, enough drugs to sustain the community for a reasonable period of time.

“The Foundation brings major drugs from the United States of America and source the bulk of the medication locally and as supplies get exhausted, we replenish. This medical mission presents a veritable opportunity for well-placed individuals to lend a helping hand in touching the lives of the people positively and I call on them not to shut up their hearts to the cry to save humanity “, Mr Ofomata concluded.

The Founding Director, Imabridge Africa, United States of America, Reverend Father Godwin Asuquo explained that Imabridge is about building bridges of love across Africa and said their main focus is to serve humanity irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

According to him, ” we can partner anyone who share in our vision including the government, as long as there is the understanding that the programme cannot be politicized. If God has blessed somebody, he or she must realize that it because he wants them build bridges of God’s love and blessings for the less privileged around them and that’s the crux of our mission at Imabridge Africa”.

He identified malaria and high-blood pressure as illnesses which registered the highest prevalence rate in the three years the medical activity had lasted and called on the government to take urgent proactive steps to address the challenges.

Reverend Father Asuquo who is a Roman Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Rockford, USA, described Mr Ofomata as a man with a burden to contribute significantly towards the upliftment of his people’s standard of living and appealed to other high networth individuals to borrow a leaf from him.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs Victoria Okafor who was treated for Ulcer, Malaria and Infections, Mrs Loveth Ubah treated for high-blood pressure and Mr Anthony Izuakam, prayed God to bless the sponsor of the foundation immensely and to raise more men like him with the knack to touch lives.