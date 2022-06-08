We’re Committed to Protecting Ndị Anambra from Mosquito, Malaria —Soludo

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has reassured the citizens of its readiness to ‘fight down’ malaria and other related ailments in the state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo gave the assurance in Awka, Anambra State capital on Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of 3.8 million insecticide treated nets in the state.

Prof. Soludo, while speaking at the event, said the exercise was part of the government’s efforts to ensure improved and quality healthcare to the people of the state, and urged the residents not to take it for granted.

While noting that the lifespan of the nets is about three years, he urged the distribution team to ensure equitable distribution of the nets, while also revealing that vaccination against malaria is being rolled out, to fight malaria to zero level in the state.

The Governor reminded the Presidents-General, Traditional Rulers, Youth Leaders and Women Leaders of the various communities in the state that they all have vital roles to play in the distribution of the nets. He also said the distribution of the treated nets is carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Malaria Consortium, and appreciated the partners for their collaboration.

On his own part, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, who described the exercise as part of the fight towards zero tolerance against malaria in Anambra, said that studies show that the use of nets is low in the state; and therefore, advised people who receive the net to use it expectedly and not to sell it. He also emphasized that the net is free of charge and not to be sold to anybody.

Contributing, the West and Central Africa Programme Director of the Malaria Consortium, Dr. Kolawole Maxwell said Nigeria is committed to eliminating malaria by 2025, as some other countries have done. He also highlighted the public health impacts of malaria, and the numerous economic benefits of its elimination.

Speaking, wife of the Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, who was decorated as Anambra State Net Ambassador at the event, appreciated the honour and advised every household to make themselves available for the distribution exercise.

Tagged ‘Flag-Off Ceremony for the Distribution of Free Insecticide Treated Nets’, the event was attended by some top government functionaries, community leaders; officials from state and federal Ministries of Health, officials of United Nations agencies in Anambra State, among others.

Highpoints of the event include the decoration of the Mrs. Nonye Soludo as the Anambra State Net Ambassador; as well as symbolic presentation of the nets to a few beneficiaries, among other major highlights.