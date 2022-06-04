Insecurity: INEC Promises Anambra Additional Machines, As Citizens Complain of Extortion

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to offer additional voter registration machine to Anambra State, to help ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, where he also said the Commission would also extend the gesture to few other states, to help fast-track the Continuous Voters Registration exercise and clear up long queues where there have been reports of surge.

According to Prof. Yakubu, who recalled that some registration centres in Anambra State, such as those in Nnewi South, Ihiala, Ogbaru and Ayamelum local government areas were recently shut down due to insecurity and activities of Unknown Gummen in the area; plans are also ongoing to reopen the centres for registration.

He further urged the Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, to liase with security agencies and stakeholders in the area to facilitate the reopening, while also assuring that more machines would be made available for the exercise.

While pledging that the Commission will always listen to Nigerians and work towards adhering to their desires so as to help consolidate democracy; the INEC helmsman also pledged to ensure that every eligible and interested citizen is registered and issued their PVCs to enable them vote on election day, to avoid disenfranchising anyone.

He also advised the citizens to report any complaints or misconduct by INEC officials to their state REC with the specific location of infraction, for appropriate action.

Recall that there have been complaints of extortion by some INEC officials at some voter registration centres across the state. It was gathered that some of the officials charge electorates as much as between N1000 to N5000 to register them.

However, reacting to this, the State’s Resident Electoral Commission, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, in statement issued on Thursday, condemned such act as unacceptable, and re-emphasized that the exercise is absolutely free of charge.

He also advised the citizens to help the Commission to fish out the officers involved in such act in Anambra, by calling or sending WhatsApp message to the number 07043528329, including specific details such as name of the complainant and the exact location of the extortion.

Dr. Nkwachukwu also reminded the public that the Continuous Voters Registration exercise will continue to run until 30 June 2022, which is the deadline; even as he advised everyone who has not gotten his or her PVC to do so before the deadline.