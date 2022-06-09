Delegates and the Utopian Visions of Democracy – By Isma’il Alkasim

Advertisement

Jolted by the ugly scenario, the democratic vision in Nigeria should be having leaders from the lowly position of a councillor to the highest bidder that have a good antecedent and competent enough to change the narrative — the stupendous willfull damages in all the sectors of the economy, the haphazard actions of the terrorists and chaos reigning the country amongst other sticky–wicket bedeviling the nation.

The democratic vision can’t be achieved were delegates are thinking beyond the nose and the depth of their pockets rather thinking on the patriotic vision of the country that will galvanize them to select the right leaders ready for the job. Therefore, the delegates must imbibe with national conscious and should be the people with strong convictions to make things better for Nigerian, they should understand that majority of Nigerians are at the receiving end — whatever the political class perpetrated it will hunt us back. Therefore, by 2027 it is a burden around the necks of parties delegates to collectively and solidly select the candidates with highest caliber who are determined, patriotic, competent–enough, dedicated and committed to deliver Nigeria to promise land and restore its glory.

Verily, the activities of the delegates in Nigeria has been a fly in the ointment — they are small number in a terrain populated choosing leaders for the vast majority. Categorically their decision is dangerously incoherent because if we go by the Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy the interest of non-majoritarian couldn’t have been prevailed over the interest of vast majority

However, the actions of the delegates are baby-controlled, assessed and answered for by the different forms of political maneuvers to favour the anointed candidates or the candidate that has paid them in the highest bidder and this has been a hindrance in checking the excesses of the past administration also a tool that is breeding corruption, mentored incompetency and other irregularities in the country.

Lastly, the power accorded to the delegates can’t augur us well soon as the delegates are selecting leaders for the pocket of today. Therefore, there’s a need to redefine the parameters and yardstick behind the special presidential convention election by most of our parties to tackle the irregularities, misconduct, scandalous extortion and exorbitant indignation which marginalized many candidates with the highest calibre and who are determined, capable and possesses the guts, fortitudes and stamina to run for the public office. Many Nigeria cock-a-hoop and may its citizens be boastful for been happily exultant.

Isma’il Alkasim, writes from Garki, Jigawa State. And can be reached via kogasgarki@gmail.com