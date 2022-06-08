Bauchi Governorship Race: NNPP elects Yusuf Ibrahim candidate

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP Delegates have elected Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahik Bauchi as the Bauchi State gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 General elections.

Yusuf was elected through voice affirmation by the 680 delegates from across the 20 LGA in the state during its primary held today at the Event center in Bauchi.

Chairman of the NNPP gubernatorial primary election committee, Mr Balewa declared that having used voice affirmation to vote, Yusuf Bauchi was the gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 General elections.

In his remarks shortly after he was declared the NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Yusuf ibrahim commended the members of the party for the confidence reprised on him by giving him the ticket assuring that it will not be a waste.

He called on members of the party in the state to ensure that they have the PVCs to enable them vote during the general elections.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate said that he left the APC because of the injustice meted on him and his supporters thereby forcing them out of the party expressing confidence that the NNPP will be the party to beat in the 2023 General elections.