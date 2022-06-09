2023: Amaechi says ready to ensure Tinubu’s victory

Advertisement

Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, defeated at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC ) presidential primaries, has congratulated the party’s flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his Victory.

Amaechi, a former Minister of transportation, in a congratulatory letter obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, assured of his commitment to ensure Tinubu’s success at the polls.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on June 7 – 8 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energise the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

“As you embark on this historic journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023.

”I ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians,” Amaechi said.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes at the APC presidential primary, defeating 13 others including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who scored 235 and former Transportation Minister, Amaechi who polled the second highest votes of 316.