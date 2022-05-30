Expert Urge Nigeria Government To Shut Down Biolabs In Nigeria Over Leak Of Monkeypox Pathogen

Advertisement

A medical expert and Chairman, Global Prolife Alliance (GPA), Council on World Peace, Prof. Philip Njemanze has called on the Federal Government to shut down all the bio laboratories in the country established by Bill Gates pending the full investigations over alleged leak of monkeypox pathogen biomaterials from them.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Sunday confirmed that 66 suspected cases of monkeypox had been reported in the country between January 1 and May 29.

According to the report, in all the suspected cases, 21 were confirmed in nine states with Adamawa leading with, 5; Lagos, 4; Cross River, 2; FCT, 2; Kano, 2; Delta, 2; Bayelsa, 2; Rivers, 1; and Imo, 1.

The NCDC said one death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with renal co-morbidity and on immune-suppressive drugs.

“The twenty (20) new suspected cases in May 2022 were reported from 11 states – Lagos (5), Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), FCT (2), Delta (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Edo (1) and Gombe (1).

“This is a 100% increase in case reporting as compared with April 2022, when 10 new cases were reported, and is likely due to ongoing efforts to increase awareness and improve surveillance.

“The six (6) new confirmed positive cases (out of the 20 suspected cases) in May 2022 were confirmed from four (4) states – Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Lagos (1), and Rivers (1)”.

The NCDC said it had activated the National Multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre at level 2 to continue to coordinate ongoing response activities.

Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov had on Friday, called on the leadership of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to commence investigation into the release of West African modified Monkey Pox, which caused the present outbreak that threatens a worldwide pandemic.

TASS quoted Kirillov as said, “against the background of numerous cases of US violations of biosafety requirements and facts of negligent storage of pathogenic biomaterials, we call on the leadership of the World Health Organization to investigate the activities of US-funded Nigerian laboratories in Abuja, Zaria, Lagos and inform the world community about its results.”

WHO report that the West African strain of the monkeypox pathogen came from Nigeria, another state in which the US has deployed its biological infrastructure.

“According to available information, there are at least four Washington-controlled bio laboratories operating in Nigeria,” the official said.

But Prof Njemanze, who spoke with 247ureports.com over the development, said that Nigeria is under bioterrorist attack, adding that the war against Nigeria has moved into the phase of bioterrorism.

Njemanze expressed fear that the enemies Nigeria have deployed viral agents particularly Monkey Pox to unleash a virological warfare, and that “Nigeria is the first nation on earth to be simultaneously under asymmetric warfare of terrorism and now under bioterrorism.”

The Academician of the International Space Agency, said that Nigeria “is at war with a vicious enemy trying to destroy the entire nation and kill all the people – Christians and Muslims alike.”

He said the sponsor foreign criminals disguising as Muslims to initiate riots and killings and paint it as religious extremism, had in actual fact nothing in common with Islam, queried “why would Muslims attack the Sultan of Sokoto?”

He said “Nigerian military has fought gallantly to forestall the fall of Nigeria in the battle field. The enemy has disguised as Boko Haram, Herdsmen and Bandits. The analysis of facts of the attacks reveal the contrary.”

The expert stated that between 2015 and 2018, a total of 37,500 people were killed in the so-called Islamic extremist attacks of which 32000 or 85% were Muslims and 5,500 or 15% were Christians. “All were farmers who grow natural seeds in their communities.”

“It is clear that the enemy are the biotechnology companies and their Billionaire sponsors seeking to replace the natural seeds with genetically modified organism (GMO) seeds deceptively called ‘Improved seeds’ that do not replicate.

“This would mean that every planting season Monsanto the main biotech supplier of the GMO seeds would have to supply the entire 200million people in Nigeria with the seeds to grow food at a cost not less than $30 billion USD.

“The entire food security of Nigeria has been hijacked by the biotech companies and their Billionaire sponsors. It is interesting that Bill Gates, a major shareholder in Monsanto established in 2013 biotechnology laboratories in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should ensure that while the WHO probe is ongoing, all the biolabs established by Bill Gates in Nigeria must be shut down pending the full investigations”, he canvased.

He added, “the events clearly points to the connection of the wars on terrorism and the new phase of bioterrorism against Nigeria. This also suggests that Nigeria is dealing with one common enemy that sponsors terrorism and bioterrorism on Nigerian soil using foreigner and some criminal Nigerians.

“We need now to fish out all the Co-conspirators and bring them to justice in Nigeria. This will reveal the evidence in the grand-plan to indict the foreign sponsors at the International Criminal Court,” he said.