The federal republic of Nigeria, once considered the giant of Africa, may be grappling for survival between a rock and a hard place under the leadership of the retired military general, Muhammadu Buhari. This is as growing insecurity envelopes the many regions of Nigeria owing to the aggressive invasion of the killer Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram of the rural communities of the country. Benue State had received the brunt of the killings by the killer Fulani herdsmen – of which estimates place the number of deaths to over 745.

In a recent outcry over the continued lukewarm response to the killings by killer Fulani herdsmen by the President of Nigeria, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom called on the federal government to rise up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties – or else – allow the citizens to arm themselves with automatic weapons such as AK47 – the type carried by killer Fulani herdsmen. The Benue State governor stated that the killings can no longer be tolerated by the people of Benue State.

“This year no more dying, no more crying” the governor exclaimed as he called all people of Benue both men and women to arm themselves with any type of weapon they can find. “They have their AK47. We have our local weapons. We will carry our spear, arrows, cutlass and any other local weapon we can find. No more crying”.

It was recalled that the killer Fulani herdsmen were not proscribe in the manner the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB] was proscribed. The “IPOB was nonviolent when they proscribed them but killer Fulani has killed and killed again” yet the president remains calm and docile.

Already, there are unconfirmed indications the Benue State based vigilante group have joined forces with the IPOB Eastern Security Network [ESN] to help safeguard the forests and farmlands away from killer Fulani herdsmen. The ESN have been pushing away the killer herdsmen in the old eastern region.

