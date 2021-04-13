Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for financial crimes committed while serving as the governor of Imo State.

The EFCC made the arrest earlier today following a petition to the anti graft agency.

The former Governor had been engaged in a battle with the present governor of Imo State, Hooe Uzodinma over acquisition of properties purportedly belonging to the former Governor – of which the present governor claims belongs to Imo State.

Ir is uncertain the content of the petition. But it is certain, Rochas Okorocha was arrested.



Stay tuned.