Advertisement

The Kano State Government has given N2.5 million each to the two overall winners of the 35th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition that ended in Kano, on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Fagge, in Kano, which disclosed this, identified Muhammad Gusau from Zamfara State and Nusaiba Ahmed from Kano State, as the two winners in the male and female categories, respectively.

In his address at the closing ceremony, held at Bayero University Kano, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said a total 180 males and 190 females from all the 36 States of the federation and the FCT participated in the nine-day competition.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna , the governor noted that the participants keenly contested in the six categories of the competition, for both males and females, right from two Hizb with practical Tajweed, up to 60 Hizb with Tafsir.

Advertisement

“We are giving N2.5 million to each of the winners of the two categories. Our administration has made it as part of its cardinal responsibility to improve Islamic education, especially as it relates to Qur’anic recitation and memorization at all levels.

“That is why we established the first-ever Kano State Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools Management Board, which has to date achieved a lot in the promotion of Islamic education,” he explained.

He also assured of continued support to the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition and appreciated the immense contributions of the Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, for conducting and managing the annual Qur’anic recitation competition in the country.

In his remarks, the Sultan Of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, explained that the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, which was aimed at exposing the benefits of reciting the Qur’an, was growing stronger every year.

He commended Kano State for being a good host and pledged the Sultanate’s commitment towards enhancing Qur’anic recitation and memorization.

A former Vice Chancellor Of the Usmanu Dan Fodio University Sokoto, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, spoke on the virtues of reciting the Qur’an, its memorization and Islamic education.

The statement added that the chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabi’u made a donation of N10 million to the Local Organising Committee of the competition.