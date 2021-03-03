Advertisement



By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

A political group in Orlu senatorial district in Imo state, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) have commenced move to recall the senator representing Orlu zone at the National Assembly, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The group, in a press statement issued on Monday, accused the former Governor of Imo to have committed several unpardonable offenses that demanded for his recall.

The National President of OPOCA, Rex Anunobi who signed the press release, said that the association had obtained approval from the Orlu council of traditional rulers, local government council chairmen in the twelve LGAs making up the zone, Orlu council of Elders among other groups, to that effect.

The statement said, “we have monitored and reviewed series of unprovoked utterances and activities of Senator Rochas Okorocha which, no doubt, are meant to distract Governor Hope Uzodinma from offering Imo people good governance.

“The former Governor has failed to tender an unreserved apology to Imo people and the Governor of Imo state within the 48hours given to him by lawlessly breaking into a property sealed by the state government and raining abuses on the Governor.

“It is shameful and regrettable that Okorocha who is yet to brief his constituents for 15months of his representation at the National Assembly, is rather busy fighting just to protect his looted property acquired within his 8 years reign as Imo state Governor.

“We unequivocally pass an implicit vote of no confidence on him for displaying gross incompetence as a serving senator hence, will face recall at all costs,” it added.

It would be recalled that the association, in a media briefing last week, gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the former Governor to tender an unreserved apology to Imo people and the Governor for taking the laws into his own hands by breaking into a property, royal spring palm apartments and hotels, sealed by the state government.

The hotel was allegedly owned by the wife of the former Governor, Nkechi Okorocha and was sealed on the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry earlier set up by the former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.