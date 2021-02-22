Advertisement

Kano state government has announced plans to float a Mass Transit Service with 200 buses in the metropolitan area as part of effort to create an integrated transport system for the emerging megacity.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had directed the engagement of private investors and the state Transport Authority (KASTA) for the immediate supply of 100 buses for the commencement of the first phase of the programme before the end of the year.

He said the measure is aimed at lessening the suffering of commuters in the absence of a strong private transport system as well as check the excesses of tricycle operators whose reckless form of driving has become a nuisance in traffic management and control.

Malam Garba pointed out that it was also part of the state government plan to reforming the transport system and management of transport infrastructure to meet the demand of the teeming population.

The commissioner stated that in recognizing the need to improve the transport sector, the state government is envisioned to provide a strategic planning platform to address transport needs of the metropolis.