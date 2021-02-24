Hon Gaya’s Bumper Constituency Empowerment – By Abu Mahmud

Last Saturday’s mark another  great milestone particularly  for  APC  leaders,caucus leaders,  caucus  member of the Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi federal constituency as their member in the  House of Representatives Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya caught  APC party leaders of the constituency unaware with his Special Empowerment Package.

He said the gesture  became necessary considering  their unflinching support rendered to him in addressing constituents problems and also  to  appreciate  their support  in  ensuring  APC emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections and  recently Kano State Local Government election, statung that they deserve the ” AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP)”.

At the event the federal lawmaker highlights some of numerous

achievements  since inauguration of the 9th national assembly’s quality representation and  touching  the lives of many especially  downtrodden which their benefited from  various economic empowerment, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and  among others

During the current National  Assembly, the legislator  was  able to executed various empowerment programs toward enhancing the well being of the constituents with special attention to   women  due to their role in the family and society .

Going by his  top priority’s in improving  Women Economic Development over  1,500 women  received  N20,000 each as a starts up capital across three local government areas totaling N30,000,000.  Mr Gaya also  trained  500 women on modern goats rearing with N20,000 as start off capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000. N14m has been disbursed to 600 women after undergone Three days Training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry Production and Management. Hundred of sewing machine, hundreds of water bumps machines have been distributed to many people as well.

Constructing 23 motorized boreholes with overhead water tanks at various wards of the constituency at the cost of N437, 000, 000. Toward strengthened the security of lives and properties 163 solar street light provided  across the constituency at the cost of N140,400,000. While substantial among of funds provided towards  rehabilitated many healthcare facilities across the three local government areas.

Through the  Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya Educational Support programme   the versatile  politician was able to  improve the constituency education sector by  constructing  3 block of classroom in  23  out 30 wards in the constituency all awaiting commissioning. Others include;  12 Red Brick of  3 Block of classroom   at various wards at the  cost of  N193m while 11 Normal block of 3 classroom cost N156.7m totaling N349,756,000 within the 9th assembly.

He also  paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students seat for either NECO or WAEC examination across the three local government areas as well as Purchased and distributes hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). .

Meanwhile, items distributed at the AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP), include Cars  each worth of N3M totaling N9m  for the three chairman of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu  local government areas N50,000 each to  111 caucus leaders and members  totaling N5.550m. 30  sewing  Machine, 30 water pump machine, 30 Saloon kits and 30  bicycling and 3 motorcycle totalling   N15m aimed  at enhancing  living standards of  the  constituents.

Definitely dissecting  Hon  Mahmud Gaya’s empowerment program in the 9th assembly in review  prove to be extra ordinary  among his contemporaries and constituents peoples as their  commended the lawmaker for taking dividend of democracy to their door step  their saying the party is proud and happy with such members who display commitment and sensitive to the yearnings of their constituents.

He has a big dossier of constituency outreach that reflects his close touch with his constituents. He has utilized the opportunity given to him through projects he attracted to his constituency and his name is registered in the heart of his people. He is truly a representative of the people going by the amount of work he was able to do for the overall benefit of his constituents.

In fact, it worth elucidating that a  banker turned parliamentarian has overcome all manner of obstacles ranged on his path.  Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya  was able to touch the lives of the people of constituency, and  Kano state at large in his years of legislative stewardship.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s a  promises  are never taken for granted as are astonishingly translated into action for the good of the people and a politician with such clout and driving spirit coupled with extraordinary zeal, determination, and political sagacity to improved his constituent’s peoples.

He    is   a rare humanist Politician whose actions are exceptional gifts that any societies would crave to benefit from.  A kind of politician that defining and exhibiting what a humanist and

progressive politician should be

Wrote in from Kano can be reached at abumahmud@gmail.com

