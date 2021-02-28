Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called for the
immediate release of the sacked Special Adviser on Media to Governor
Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Tanko Salihu Yakasai, describing his
arrest as “another sad commentary on how low this APC government of
President Muhammadu Buhari has gone.”
Fayose, who also commended Salihu Yakasai for being courageous enough
to speak truth to power, said “This singular action of his has made
him the latest hero of our democracy, and in turn confirmed that there
is hope for a united Nigeria.”
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fayose said it was sad that
Nigerians can not criticize the same President Buhari, who did not
only speak against his predecessors, but also led protests.
He said “I join all well-meaning Nigerians to demand for the immediate
release of Salihu Yakasai. He did not commit any offence to warrant
being taken into custody.
“That he was arrested like a common criminal by the DSS just because
he spoke his mind against a President that is more like the servant of
the people is another sad commentary on how low this APC govt of
Buhari has gone.
“Sad that under this govt, our security men are only efficient in
persecuting whoever speaks against the President. Sad too that
Nigerians can’t criticize the same President who did not only speak
against his predecessors, but also led protests.”
Commending Salihu Yakasai, Fayose said; “I commend the courage of
Salihu Yakasai, the sacked Gov Ganduje’s Aide for being able to speak
truth to power.
“This singular action of his has made him the latest hero of our
democracy, and in turn confirmed that there is hope for a united
Nigeria.
“Nothing can be more honourable than what he has done by standing tall
amidst darkness and selfishness of leadership.
“His sack is the beginning of his rise politically. I sincerely
congratulate him and indeed the ordinary Nigerians seeking good
governance and leadership. On #BuhariMustResign we stand.”