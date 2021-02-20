Advertisement

Following the end of dramatics that abruptly ended the reign of the immediate past Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC], Ibrahim Magu, political juggernauts have gone haywire over what to make of the vacated seat of the EFCC chairman. It all ended last week when the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari named a replacement for the suspended chairman.

As it stands, legal experts have opined on the pronouncement by the President terming it a colossal mistake by the President and his team of advisors. They point to the error as being legally undoable – indicating the President’s nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa goes against the EFCC rules and guidelines on the required qualification for the position of EFCC Chairman. Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the time of his appointment was not qualified in terms of his grade level. He was grade level 13 – which is below the grade level required of 15.

Information available to 247ureports.com reveals Abdulrasheed Bawa has been given a quick promotion letter from grade level 13 to grade level 14 to enable him qualify for the position. The hasty promotion came about owing to a lawsuit by an activist lawyer Ugochukwu Osuagwu demanding that the Senate hearing be halted until the qualification of the nominee is properly vetted.

Interestingly, knowledgeable persons around the theatre of action reveal that the confirmation hearing may have been predetermined. And they state the reason why the Senate President may have no option in the confirmation hearing of the nominee. Senator President owes the Attorney General of the federation, Malami – a favour. And it is no secret, Abdulrasheed Bawa is Malami’s nominee.

Our source revealed that Attorney General Malami had assisted the Senate President, Lawan in lobbying for a Justice from Yobe State to get to the Supreme Court seat. Senate President had pleaded with Malami to help lobby to get a seat for Justice Tijjani Abubakar at the Supreme Court as a Supreme Court Judge. Malami granted the favour and Tijjani became a Supreme Court Judge.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar

Justice Tijjani Abubakar was also the Judge that presided over the Kano State election tribunal – which affirmed the victory of Governor Ganduje.

it remains uncertain the fate of the nominee for the EFCC top seat. It has however become certain the shadiness surrounding the removal and replacement of the past EFCC top boss. This is as corruption continues to rot deep into the Nigerian society.