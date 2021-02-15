“Hurray for His Excellency Sir Jude Agbaso. Today, Monday, Feb. 15th 2021 @ Court 9 presided by Justice S. I. Okpara, Justice prevailed, notwithstanding the 8 years delay. It is now officially pronounced that legally speaking or in the eyes of Law, Sir Jude Agbaso was never impeached, was never removed as Imo State Deputy Governor 2011 to 2015.” – exhaled Sir Martin Agbaso – the elder brother to Sir Jude Agbaso – shortly after the court declaration squashing the then Governor Rochas Okorocha engineered impeachment of his then deputy Governor – Sir Jude Agbaso.

As a caveat, it can be recalled Sir Jude Agbaso deputized the then candidate Rochas Okorocha under the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] party to contest for the governor of Imo State against the then Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] incumbent Governor – Ikedi Ohakim. The duo of Okorocha and Agbaso defeated Ohakim.

Okorocha had reached an understanding with Sir Martin Agbaso over the then gubernatorial race. Rochas Okorocha had sought the support of Sir Martin Agbaso against the gubernatorial race. Martin Agbaso was the gubernatorial candidate in the previous election that saw Ikedi Ohakim as the winner. It was behind Sir Martin Agbaso won the said election – but was rigged out by the then PDP.

It was against this platform – the APGA – that Rochas Okorocha offer the number two seat to Sir Martin Agbaso’s younger brother. But after winning the election, Rochas Okorocha betrayed Sir Martin Agbaso by orchestrating an impeachment to removed Jude Agbaso. He succeeded. Jude was replaced by Madumere.

Today, the noose has been removed from the neck of Sir Jude Agbaso. A slap in the face of Okorocha.