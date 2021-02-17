Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has ordered the demolition a house where over 1000 riffles was discovered in a densely populated area in Bauchi metropolis.

Represented by the Chief of staff to the Governor Dr Ladan Salihu during the demolition exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi, Governor Bala said a sack concealed with over 1000 ammunitions, and Military and Immigration uniforms was discovered in one of the rooms in the House.

Advertisement

Governor said arms and armoury are supposed to be kept by the army or police in their armoury not in a House in densely populated are.

“the ammunitions discovered if exploded it will wipe out the people living in the area and this is a threat to peace in the state and admonish to the people of the area to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to protect them“

He said the security agencies discovered the ammunitions after they received information from good people.

Governor said he ordered the total demolition of the house to serve as a lesson and deterrent to whoever want to hoard arms or criminals in his residence.

He said police are investigating the matter but the bold steps taken by the Government after discovery is to demolish the house as part of its effort to protect lives and properties of its citizens.