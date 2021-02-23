Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

A political group, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) has demanded that the former Governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha apologizes to the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Imo people for allegedly raining abuses on the Governor or the Assembly will immediately initiate a legal process to recall him from the senate House.

Rex Anunobi, the National President of OPOCA, while briefing newsmen in Owerri today, said that the Assembly has given the former Governor 24hours to tender an unreserved apology for allegedly hiring thugs and broke into a property sealed by the state government, an act which he described as a total break down of law and order.

Advertisement

The National President who doubles as the state Commissioner for Transport said that the Assembly is comprised of men and women of substance from Orlu zone including a handful of current government functionaries.

“We have taken to observe the conduct if the former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Orlu zone, Owelle Rochas Okorocha since he vacated office and particularly the event of Sunday February 21 where he alarmingly took brigandage and lawlessness to the next level.

“Recall that a few days ago, the state government acting in accordance with a gazetted white paper and in line with the ‘recovery’ policy, sealed a property known as Royal Spring Palm Apartment and Hotels located along Akachi road Owerri, and purportedly own by Okorocha’s wife, Nkechinyere.

“Recall also that the order to seal the property was given by a judicial panel of inquiry and white paper gazetted by the government.

“If he feels otherwise or disagrees with the action of the state government, he should approach the court rather than throwing caution to the wind by using dangerously armed thugs and domestic hoodlums to perpetrate heinous acts.

“It is therefore on this note that OPOCA rises to condemn in strong terms the brigandage, thuggery, hooliganism and lawlessness criminally unleashed against the state by Okorocha and his domestic hoodlums on Sunday February 21.

“To this end, we are giving him 48 hours to tender an unreserved apology to the Governor and Imo people at large or we shall be left with no option than to initiate a legal process to recall him as the Senator representing Orlu zone,” he added.