The Enugu state Caretaker Committee Chairman the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to use the opportunity of the revalidation and registration exercise to embrace the nation’s ruling party.

Speaking Sunday shortly after revalidating his membership at his Afianwakpaka 00- 12 pooling unit, in Amuri ward, in Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state, Nwoye, said APC is ready to welcome all including “our brothers and sisters willing to dump the sinking PDP ship for our party.

He said: “if you dont want to come during the day time to register, may be because you are ashame, we are ready and willing to register you in the night.

The Enugu APC boss, who was recently appointed a federal Commissioner in the Consumer Competition Commission, representing South East Nigeria, said the ongoing exercise is a vital in the nation’s s democratic process, because “for you want to vie for any election, including president, or governor, you must be a member of a registered political party.

Nwoye, particularly called on the people of his locality and entire Nkanu West Council area to identify with the APC, “especially for the fact that we have benefitted from the party.

“For instance, by the Grace of God, today, a federal Commissioner representing South East, courtesy of APC, We have the the Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, in the person of General Chris Ugwu (Rtd) and the member representing South East in the Police Service Commission PSC, Barr. Onyemuche Nnamani, three of us are from Nkanu West.

“So, with all these appointments our people of Nkanu West don’t have any reason not join APC enmass via the ongoing registration exercise .

In his remark, Chairman of the Enugu state APC registration/ revalidation Committee, Senator Zwingina, expressed satisfaction with the high level

of enthusiasm being shown by members and Stakeholders of the party in the state.

He said the Dr. Nwoye led APC has succeeded in planting the party in the hearts of the people of the state, calling on the South Easterners to take advantage of the ongoing registration to join the ruling party, as they stand to benefit slot.

Zwingina, added that the exercise is opened to all and sundry that is up to 18 years and above, stressing that it is not meant for a particular region or race.