Advertisement

The pan Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said it would pursue a 3 points agenda meant to fast track development to Igbo land.

A statement from the Media and Public Adviser to the group, Mr. Kalu Mkpa, named the 3-point agenda as security, economic development and 2023 Igbo presidency project.

It disclosed that the Engr. Chidi Ibeh led Ohanaeze Ndigbo would soon convene a stakeholders’ meeting where the South East Governors, IPOB and Youths will brainstorm with the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in order to actualize the 3-point agenda.

Advertisement

“The Engr. Chidi Ibeh led Ohanaeze Ndigbo will soon convene a stakeholders meeting to brainstorm on matters affecting Ndigbo. On security, we must protect the territorial integrity of Ndigbo against herdsmen and extremists invading Igbo land. Whether it’s called, Eastern security network of IPOB or the proposed joint security outfit by South East Governors, we must Igbo land. We will ensure that external invasions from outside will be stopped without compromise. “

On the Economic development, the statement further explained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would assist the full realization of Enyimba Economic City in Aba, the revamp of Enugu coal mine, resuscitation of PH-Maidugri railways with rail links and connections with all Igbo state capitals and commercial cities especially Onitsha-Owerri-Aba line.

“The new leadership lauds President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental strides in South East especially upgrading of Akanu Ibiam international airport Enugu and approval of Ebonyi state International airport, the reopening of Onitsha dry seaport after 47 years. We appeal for the establishment of another seaport in Akwete in Ukwa West LGA, Abia State, 15km to Atlantic Ocean. The new leadership also demand from President Muhammadu Buhari an additional state for the South East zone to make it at par with others.”

On the 2023 presidency, the group insisted that only the election of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction would heal all wounds, end all marginalization and rejig Nigeria to regain her rightful position amongst the comity of nations of the world.

It urged all political parties to adopt Igbo as their flag bearers in the 2023 presidential elections.