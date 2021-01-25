The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the shameful and cowardly statement credited to a shameless self-acclaimed Igbo elder called Chief Emmanual Iwuanyawu that “IPOB is endangering Ndigbo and their investment in Nigeria”. Such a reckless statement simply smacks of his ignorance of the real genesis of the danger to Igbo investments in Nigeria.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu should be reminded that he is one of the reasons Aligbo is underdeveloped. His treachery and greed contributed hugely in retarding development of Igbo land. How many federal contracts were awarded to him for execution in South East especially road projects? How many of them did he faithfully execute? This is the kind of traitor masquerading today as Igbo elder as if he truly cares for Igbo interest.

In case he doesn’t know, the current crop of Igbo youths are wise enough to identify true Igbo elders, and Iwuanyanwu is not anywhere close on the list. His chameleonic tricks can no longer work under the current dispensation.

We are not surprised at such loose and careless remark coming from a supposed elder like Iwuanyanwu who has always taken political advantage of every matter. He is only after protecting his questionable wealth and investment, and certainly not speaking for Igbo interest.

We advise Iwuanyanwu to stop advertising his ignorance of global economics by giving fake analysis of Igbo investments in Nigeria. We are aware, and it’s a public knowledge that the economic power of 54 African countries will come to $26 trillion by the year 2056. With this verifiable statistics, one then wonders where ‘Elder’ Iwuanyanwu is getting his fake claims that Igbo investments in Nigeria is already worth over $12 trillion? Therefore, Emmanuel Iwuanyawu must get his records straight before coming out in public to make unverified analysis about Igbo economic power.

Besides, no matter the amount of investment Ndigbo have in Nigeria, nothing guarantees its safety under the current political structure of the country. In case Iwuanyanwu and his likes do not know, Ndigbo have remained the most endagered species in Nigeria. Their business interests and investment have remained the target of every evil policy in the country.

The torrents of barbaric and unprovoked attacks against Igbo, their investments and business interests in different parts of Nigeria predate IPOB. Who then will Iwuanyanwu say exposed Igbo investments to those attacks? Was it Kanu or IPOB that caused the genocidal attacks on Igbo that led to the civil war in 1967?

Gluttons like Iwuanyanwu should know that before IPOB came on board, Ndigbo have been marked out for extinction by the oppressors. Kanu and his IPOB are only putting their lives at risk to safeguard what remains of Igbo investments and forestall future dangers.

Our advice to self-overrated elders like Iwuanyanwu is to travel to Yoruba land and learn how real elders comport themselves. Let them see how Yoruba elite, intellectuals and elders alike have all rallied round their activist, Sunday Ighoho in his on-going face-off with Fulani herdsmen.

It is gladning to note that Yoruba intellectuals are not saying ‘Sunday Igboho is endangering the lives of Yoruba people’ by expelling the Fulani herdsmen from their bushes.

They know that the greatest danger facing them is allowing Armed conscienceless men to occupy their bushes.

Pathetically, it is only in the South East/South South that politicians will employ the services of young unemployed graduates, both men and women to be writing to fool people on how standing to protect one’s lands is endangering the lives of the people.

Regrettably, some of these misguided fellows parading selves as Igbo elders and elite are even praising Sunday, while casting aspersions on the fact that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is protecting Biafrans. Iwuanyanwu and his fellow traitors should stop being petty. The youths won’t fall for their tricks anymore.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB