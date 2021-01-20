Advertisement

A group, under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Coalition, says it is poised to work for the party’s victory in the Anambra governorship poll.

The Chairman of the group, Chief Ikedi Obi, said this on Wednesday when he led other members of the group on a visit to the state Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, at the party Secretariat in Awka.

Obi said they came to show their solidarity and appreciation for Nwobu’s sterling leadership quality since he assumed office.

According to him, the group, made up of professionals, has volunteered to work for the party’s victory in our various communities and electoral wards.

Advertisement

“We are members of PDP from different professional backgrounds, who have resolved to support the party with our resources.

“This is because the party represents the change we desired in Anambra.

“PDP is a party of the people with vision for good life for the masses.

“We shall deploy our resources to ensure victory for the party,” Obi said.

Responding, Nwobu said the task of enthroning a purposeful government in Anambra was for everybody.

He thanked the group for identifying with the party and urged it to take the gospel for the need for a PDP government in November to their communities and wards.

“That Anambra is in leadership crisis is no longer the issue.

“What is before us now is: how can we recover the state and return it to the path of progress and development?

“We need more volunteers with good intentions, like yours, for the task ahead,” Nwobu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday released the timetable for the election.

It stated that the sale of nomination forms and party primaries would take place between June 10 and July 1, while the election would hold on November 6.