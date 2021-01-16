Advertisement

December 27, 2020 was a day of blessing encounter as Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin met with is long time friend Pastor Dominic Nwoko of Mountain of Fire Ministry who paid a visit to Prophet Omoto and he is still serving in Mountain of Fire, Delta State. Amidst church service in Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry, Delta State, Nigeria.

In 2011 whenever there is heavy rain fall, Prophet Jeremiah’s church building and properties usually get submerged in flood. This was a setback of this ministry about ten years ago

One day Pastor Dominic had a dream and told Prophet Fufeyin what his ministry would look like three years after the vision. In the dream Pastor Dominic told the Prophet that he saw ‘mansions, Big City inside the church premises of Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry, foreigners trooping into the church, and some of them trying to see the man of God’.

See video:

On noticing Pastor Dominic in the congregation, the Senior Prophet called him out, exchanged pleasantries, both of them recalled how far God has brought them and the dream Pastor Dominic had about this ministry some years ago, Pastor Dominic narrated his ordeals doing ministry work and a few life challenges, the Senior Prophet seeing the way he dressed to church knew that all was not well with him, he had compassion to bless Pastor Dominic with a car, N200,000 cash gift and N1,000,000 for stipend. Worshippers reacted to this show of love by the Philanthropist cum man of God, as congregant prayed for God to continually bless the Prophet and his ministry to grow from grace to grace.

To the glory of God on Thursday 31st of December 2020, during the Cross Over night service those gift items were delivered to Pastor Dominic.