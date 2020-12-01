Advertisement

Press Statement

…Says Remark Smacks of Support for Insurgency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed by the reckless and

bizarre attempt by the Buhari Presidency to rationalize the gruesome

beheading of 43 innocent Nigerians by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno

state.

The PDP is outraged by the Buhari Presidency’s claims that the farmers

were killed because they failed to get clearance before going to their

farms; a statement, which is also an admission that the Buhari

administration has been overwhelmed by terrorists and can no longer

guarantee our compatriots a normal life.

Our party submits that it is weird, reprehensible and repulsive that the

Buhari Presidency now seeks to turn itself into a mouthpiece of

terrorists by this subtle attempt to rationalize the killing of innocent

and hard working Nigerians.

This unpatriotic stance smacks of support for acts of terrorism and

mindless killing of our compatriots by a government whose

Commander-in-Chief had promised Nigerians to lead the battle against

insurgents from the front.

Our party is forced to hold that attitudes such as the unpatriotic

remark of the Buhari Presidency embolden insurgents in their ceaseless

attacks in our country.

Such also provides further insights into the escalation of acts of

terrorism in our country in the last five years.

It is indeed shocking that the Buhari Presidency has graduated from

making bogus claims of having degraded terrorism to the embarrassing

point of blaming unprotected and helpless Nigerians for falling victims

of terrorist attacks. This, to say the least, is the height of

leadership failure of the lazy, lethargic and incompetent Buhari

administration.

It is therefore insensitive for the Buhari Presidency to have shown this

huge lack of empathy, which amounts to a spat on the grave of the slain

as well as an unpardonable slap on the faces of the generality of

mourning Nigerians.

Perhaps this also informs why their party, the All Progressives Congress

(APC), has not deemed it fit to have a word of lamentation for the death

nor consolation for the bereaved.

Our party therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately

withdraw the offensive statement by his Presidency and apologize to

Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno state.

The PDP also restate our call to Mr. President to heed the demands by

Nigerians to rejig our security architecture as well as replace his

service chiefs with more competent hands in the interest of our nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary