The Police in Enugu State on Monday night appealed to residents of the state to assist the command re-arrest criminal suspects court remanded in its custody that had escaped.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that no fewer than 38 inmates court remanded in custody of the police for various offences had escaped on Sunday night.

But the Command in statement signed by its spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, titled: “escape of suspects from police custody: Cp directs intense investigation and re-arrest of fleeing detainees; enjoins citizens to assist the police with credible information,” said only 17 detainees escaped while five have been re-arrested.

Ndukwe said that the suspects, had broken the key of the Command’s State Criminal Investigation Department’s Cell and overpowered personnel on duty who tried to restrain them.

The statement partly read: “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman has ordered an immediate discreet investigation and intense search to re-arrest the remaining twelve (12) escapees.

“He also directs the commencement of investigation to determine the culpability and punishment of any personnel found wanting during the unwarranted incidence. He further warns that such unbecoming lapses on the part of personnel of the Command will not be tolerated.

“In addition, the Commissioner has convened an emergency meeting of all Management Team members, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and directed them to deploy all the Command’s personnel and operational assets to emplace adequate security and ensure a hitch-free movements and celebrations during the Christmas and New Year season.”

The PPRO said that the Commissioner reassured the residents commitment of his command to provide adequate security during this festive season, appealed to the general public to assist with credible information that would lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing detainees.

He advised residents report any person or persons suspected to be the escapees at the nearest Police Station or by call the Command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172; or email on: contact042ppro@gmail.com