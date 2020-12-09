Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes as stunning, the attempt by
the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress
(APC) to blame Nigerians for the manifest failure by President Muhammadu
Buhari to secure life and property across our country and urges the
party to accept its failures.
The PDP asserts that the APC should respond to Nigerians over its
abysmal performance in governance instead of collapsing its structures
and trying to indirectly use President Muhammadu Buhari as the scapegoat
for their collective failure.
In dissolving its structures across the country, which is apparently a
prelude to its reported name change, the APC and its administration have
validated the call by Nigerians across board that President Buhari
should resign.
The APC should know that dissolving its structures alone cannot be the
answer to its humongous atrocities and failures in government.
Now that the APC NEC has indicted President Buhari by pointing to the
need for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which Mr.
President had observed in the breach, by bluntly refusing to heed the
calls by patriotic Nigerians, including the PDP, to rejig our security
architecture, the call for his resignation has come across party, ethnic
and class boundaries.
Moreover, it is clear that it is the Buhari Presidency and the APC that
have been politicizing insecurity and we therefore advise them to go
back to their boardroom and reexamine themselves.
Furthermore, while Nigerians are celebrating the exit of the APC
following the collapse of its structure, the attempt to extend the
tenure of its illegal national caretaker committee is an effort in
futility as it amounts to building something on nothing.
This is because the constitution of the APC does not provide for a
national caretaker committee and the appointment of a sitting governor
Bala Mai Buni, as its chairman is a nullity, being in breach of the 1999
Constitution, (as amended). As such, the APC, having dissolved its
structure, has exited the political firmament and such brings to close
its attempt at membership drive.
Moreover, the NEC has no powers, under the APC constitution, to donate
any administrative authority to a caretaker committee, which is alien to
the their constitution.
It is now manifest to all Nigerians that a party that cannot run its own
internal affairs cannot be expected to run government in a country like
Nigeria. This has shown why our nation, in the last five years, has been
in circus under the APC.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary