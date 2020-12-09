Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes as stunning, the attempt by

the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress

(APC) to blame Nigerians for the manifest failure by President Muhammadu

Buhari to secure life and property across our country and urges the

party to accept its failures.

The PDP asserts that the APC should respond to Nigerians over its

abysmal performance in governance instead of collapsing its structures

and trying to indirectly use President Muhammadu Buhari as the scapegoat

for their collective failure.

In dissolving its structures across the country, which is apparently a

prelude to its reported name change, the APC and its administration have

validated the call by Nigerians across board that President Buhari

should resign.

The APC should know that dissolving its structures alone cannot be the

answer to its humongous atrocities and failures in government.

Now that the APC NEC has indicted President Buhari by pointing to the

need for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which Mr.

President had observed in the breach, by bluntly refusing to heed the

calls by patriotic Nigerians, including the PDP, to rejig our security

architecture, the call for his resignation has come across party, ethnic

and class boundaries.

Moreover, it is clear that it is the Buhari Presidency and the APC that

have been politicizing insecurity and we therefore advise them to go

back to their boardroom and reexamine themselves.

Furthermore, while Nigerians are celebrating the exit of the APC

following the collapse of its structure, the attempt to extend the

tenure of its illegal national caretaker committee is an effort in

futility as it amounts to building something on nothing.

This is because the constitution of the APC does not provide for a

national caretaker committee and the appointment of a sitting governor

Bala Mai Buni, as its chairman is a nullity, being in breach of the 1999

Constitution, (as amended). As such, the APC, having dissolved its

structure, has exited the political firmament and such brings to close

its attempt at membership drive.

Moreover, the NEC has no powers, under the APC constitution, to donate

any administrative authority to a caretaker committee, which is alien to

the their constitution.

It is now manifest to all Nigerians that a party that cannot run its own

internal affairs cannot be expected to run government in a country like

Nigeria. This has shown why our nation, in the last five years, has been

in circus under the APC.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary