Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned in strong terms, the assassination attempt on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon Alfred Atera earlier today, in which three security men and two civilians were killed.

The Governor describes the attack which took place at the Chairman’s Katsina-Ala residence as unacceptable and urges security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He assured the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration will not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb criminal activities in all ramifications.

According to a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Mr. Terver Akase said, the governor commiserates with families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Atera’s house and states that their killers will not escape justice.