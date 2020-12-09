Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, on Tuesday, fixed February 24, 2021, for an arraignment of Dr Victor Nnam, Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development for alleged fraud.

Nnam was billed to be arraigned on Tuesday December 8, 2020 on eight counts charge Marked No: FHC/EN/CR/33/2020 between Federal Republic of Nigeria as Complainant and Victor Nnam as Defendant but his absence in court stalled the arraignment.

When the case was called for plea taken, the Defendant was not in court. However, his Counsel, PMB Onyia, who was in court, told the trial Judge, Justice R.O. Dugbo-Oghoghorie that his client wasn’t present in court because he was sick.

He also presented the court with a hospital report obtained from a private hospital to back his submission.

Although, the Prosecuting Counsel, Abubakar Musa did not oppose the report, the court however, rejected it.

The Judge, who was visibly angry, told the Counsel that the report was not acceptable and adjourned to February 24, 2021 for definite arraignment.

The Nigeria Police Force is prosecuting the Enugu Land Commissioner for alleged falsification of Affidavit of facts dated 27th day of October 2017 of one Chief Sunday Ngene and seven others with intent that such affidavit of facts would be presented to the appropriate Government Ministries and Departments in Enugu state for approval of Aruga Layout, Obinagu Obeagu Community Enugu.

The police in information filed before the court, said that he has committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.